High stakes in Mullanpur: Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians face off in IPL 2025 eliminator

The stage is set with no second chances as former champions Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians gear up for a winner-takes-all clash in the IPL 2025 Eliminator at the new PCA Stadium in Mullanpur on Friday.

Touted as title favourites, both sides arrive with visible vulnerabilities — Gujarat are searching for rhythm after a string of humbling defeats in their final two league matches, while Mumbai are recalibrating after the departure of key overseas players. It’s a high-pressure knockout clash, but both teams are no strangers to such situations: MI are five-time champions, while GT have made the play-offs in three of the last four seasons, including their title-winning debut in 2022.

As for the captains — Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya — both have a point to prove. Gill, the newly appointed India Test captain, will be eager to bolster his leadership credentials by taking the Titans a step closer to their second title. Pandya, on the other hand, is chasing redemption. Once booed upon his return to MI colours last season, the Baroda all-rounder now stands on the verge of reaffirming his status as a franchise icon with a record-extending sixth title within reach.

Before dreams of silverware can be realized, both captains must address urgent issues within their squads.

For the Titans, an inconsistent bowling attack has disrupted momentum. After conceding 465 runs in their last two losses, Gill will be hoping for a stronger showing from his bowlers. Pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj must rediscover his spark in the power play, especially with Arshad Khan struggling for rhythm. Prasidh Krishna has been a standout performer, claiming 23 wickets this season.

Adding to Gujarat’s concerns is the underwhelming impact of Afghanistan ace Rashid Khan, which has left their spin department lacking bite.

On the batting front, the Titans have largely leaned on their top three — Sai Sudharsan, Gill, and Jos Buttler — throughout the season. However, Buttler’s departure for national duty post the league stage leaves a significant void. Kusal Mendis has been brought in as his replacement, but whether he can replicate Buttler’s match-winning presence remains to be seen. The middle order, including Shahrukh Khan and Sherfane Rutherford, has been inconsistent, raising questions ahead of the crunch tie.

Their batting unit will be tested against a formidable MI bowling line-up featuring the ever-reliable Jasprit Bumrah and New Zealand’s left-arm threat, Trent Boult.

Meanwhile, like Gujarat, Mumbai Indians too have their share of issues to resolve. The departure of key top-order batters, including South African Ryan Rickelton and Englishman Will Jacks, has forced the franchise to look for quick fixes. Out-of-favour Englishman Jonny Bairstow is likely to partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the order.

Alongside Bairstow, who joined the franchise midway through the English domestic season, the other overseas slot could go to either Richard Gleeson or Charith Asalanka.

Suryakumar Yadav has shouldered the batting burden for Mumbai with a stellar 640-run campaign, but the side could be exposed if he fails, especially with Tilak Varma enduring a lean patch.

Mumbai also need to address their below-par power play strike rate, an area Gujarat’s bowlers will look to exploit and restrict them to a manageable total.

“Batting — we’ll figure out the right template for the right tracks. If we bat first, we need to decide the pace at which we want to score. There are a couple of things to identify, but I don’t think there’s any panic,” Hardik Pandya said after MI’s final league-stage defeat to Punjab Kings.

Squads

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (captain), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan, Karim Janat, Sherfane Rutherford, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mohammed Siraj, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Mendis, Jos Buttler.

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Krishnan Shrijith, Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Satyanarayana Raju, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Raghu Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson, Charith Asalanka.