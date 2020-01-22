In a recent turn of events, former South African opener Herschelle Gibbs has revealed what exactly led to him being banned for Two-test matches by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in the 2007 home series against Pakistan.

Notably, way back in 2007, Gibbs had been banned by the ICC for making a racial comment directed towards a section of the Pakistani spectators in the first Test match of the series scheduled in Centurion.

Interestingly, Gibbs was caught on the stump microphone suggesting that some Pakistan supporters were behaving “like bloody animals”.

While answering one of his followers on social media site Twitter, Gibbs revealed what exactly he had said.

“Called some rowdy Pakistan supporters animals. They forced my son and his mother out of their seats in front of the players viewing area,” he posted on Twitter.

Called some rowdy Pakistan supporters animals. They forced my son and his mother out of their seats in front of the players viewing area https://t.co/JeXOUwUtlW — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) January 21, 2020

Herschelle Gibbs represented the South African team in 90 Test Matches in which he scored 6,167 runs and 248 ODIs in which he scored 8,094 runs. In addition, Gibbs also featured in 23 T20Is accumulating 400 runs.