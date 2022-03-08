Hero Electric announce 6th edition of Delhi NCR ‘Super Sikh Run’

Hero Electric, India’s oldest and largest E2W company on Tuesday announced the 6th chapter of the Super Sikh Run here.

A press conference in this regard was attended by Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric, Chandeep Singh, Silver Medalist, Para-athlete, and Jinne Gogia Chug, International Athlete and Fitness Writer, Pritam Rani Siwach, Former Captain, Indian Women Hockey Team and Jaya Sharma, Former Indian Women Cricket player and coach, who also unveiled the race day t-shirt.

To be held both virtually and on-ground on 20th March, the sewa-inspired run in association with the Super Sikh Foundation enables and inspires people to achieve their fitness goals, physically and mentally.

The two-day event further encourages the transition and adoption of green mobility in line with the brand’s mission of ‘No Emission’.

The Delhi NCR Super Sikh Run will be flagged off from DLF Cyberhub, Gurugram consisting of 5 KM, 10km, and the most popular Half Marathon race for those who like to go the long way.

At the conference, Mr Naveen Munjal, Managing Director, Hero Electric, said, “The Super Sikh run has been one of the most prestigious runs in our country and Hero is delighted to continue its association with the 6th edition of Super Sikh Run, Delhi NCR.”

Major DP Singh, spokesperson, Super Sikh Run, said, “Super Sikh Run is a Sewa inspired, professionally managed Half Marathon which has had five very successful editions in Delhi and one in Chandigarh. Super Sikh Run thrives on the sole mission of service to Humanity built on the Four Pillars “Sewa” “Environment” “Learning” and “Fitness” (SELF).”