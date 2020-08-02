After winning the FA Cup title, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that the triumph is the first step towards progress. However, Arteta admitted that the Gunners still have a long way to go a lot of things to improve.

“Yes, I knew the challenges I was facing the day that I decided to come here and the expectation is what we’re always going to have because the history and legacy of this football club is incredible,” Arteta as quoted as saying on the official website of Arsenal.

“But here is the first one, let’s enjoy it today and we know that there is still a long way to go of improving on many other things, but it’s something that I’m very proud of with how we’ve changed a lot of things since we joined,” he added.

Arsenal rallied to win their record-extending 14th FA Cup title after Pierre-Emerick Aubamyang scored a brace to help the Gunners beat Chelsea 2-1 in the final on Saturday at the Wembley.

Speaking about Aubameyang’s effort, Arteta said, “Big games require big moments from big players, and he’s delivered that in the semi-final and he’s done it again in the final.”

“That’s why you ask about those players. Some were questioning that he couldn’t do it in big games. There we go. He was a big, big part of delivering this trophy. He’s done it and we are so proud to have a player like him in your squad,” the former Arsenal player added.

It was Chelsea who had started the match on the front foot. Even after taking the lead in the fifth minute through Christian Pulisic, they kept Arsenal at bay and commendably avoided the little threats that Mikel Arteta’s team threw at them.

However, the balance shifted after the drinks break in the opening half. Arsenal upped their ante and unsettled Chelsea with more possession and greater intent on their attacks. Aubameyang scored a penalty in the 28th minute and produced a brilliant individual effort to give Arsenal the lead in the 67th minute.

Calling it the best moment of his career so far, Arteta said, “I’m really proud of what we have achieved because I know the difficulties and everything that we have been through. For me personally, it’s been so tough the last six months because of a lot of things that have happened in our lives. But I had only one mission when I came here and it was to make the players and the staff believe that we could do it.”