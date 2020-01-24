Riding on goals from Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino, Liverpool on Thursday edged past Wolverhampton with a 2-1 scorecard at Molineux Stadium, extending their Premier League winning streak to 14 matches.

The Reds are now unbeaten in their last 40 games in the English top flight. They have 67 points from 23 matches, 16 points more than second-placed Manchester City, who have played a game more.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton are seventh, level with both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on points at 34, but trailing those clubs on goal difference.

The visitors got in the driving seat just eight minutes into the contest as Jordan Henderson got his head to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s well-placed corner kick.

Wolverhampton kept their composure and started looking for an equaliser. Their hard work paid off as Raul Jimenez received the ball from Rui Patricio and found Adama Traore open on the right side. The Spaniard then delivered a perfect cross to the Mexican international, who made it 1-1 in the 51st minute.

The neck and neck fight soon came to an end in the 84th minute when Roberto Firmino scored the winner, courtesy combined effort of Mohamed Salah and Henderson.

Henderson picked out the Brazilian striker in the box after Salah was initially snuffed out. Firmino then cut inside onto his left foot before firing the ball into the far corner of the net and bagging three points for the Reds.