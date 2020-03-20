In a recent development, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi on Friday urged his compatriots to take preventive measures to battle the threat posed by the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The legendary all-rounder advised people that they should follow the hand hygiene strictly and wash their hands, use alcohol-based hand rubs to stay safe.

“Health is wealth. We have to take some preventive measures to defeat coronavirus. While sneezing, coughing, and before and after having food we have to wash our hands properly,” Afridi said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s twitter handle.

“It is very important to use alcoholic sanitizer to sanitise your hands. Use tissue paper while sneezing and coughing and put it in dustbin. If you will stay safe the country will too,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported its third death from coronavirus as a 77-year-old patient was declared dead in Sindh. The same was also confirmed by Sindh health minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechucho.

A report by Dawn claims that the patient also had co-morbid conditions including diabetes and hypertension. He was also a cancer survivor.

At least 451 people have been infected in Pakistan by the dreaded virus. The first two deaths from the coronavirus pandemic were reported in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.