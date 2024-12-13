Head’s on the way to being one of those greats: Ponting

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting likened Travis Head’s batting performances to that of his ex-teammate and the legendary wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist, and believes that the 30-year-old explosive southpaw has the makings to be one of those greats.

Head produced a remarkable knock during the second Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India, where he was named Player of the Match after scoring a stunning 140 to help level the series at 1-1.

“He’s on the way to being one of those (greats). I don’t think you can call him great just yet. That’s no knock on what he’s doing because what he’s doing has been spectacular. And a lot of the times, it’s been when his team’s needed him the most,” Ponting said on the ICC Review.

Over the past 18 months, Head has been India’s biggest nemesis, scoring a magnificent 163 in the ICC World Test Championship Final in 2023 and a match-winning 137 in the ODI World Cup decider in Ahmedabad later that year.

Ponting highlighted Head’s knack of turning up when the stakes are high, pointing to his game-changing knocks against India, as well as his hundreds in Brisbane and Hobart against England in the most recent Ashes series Down Under.

“Think about the World Cup semi-final, the World Cup final, World Test Championship, Ashes in Australia a couple of years ago. Big moments are when Travis has found a way to stand up,” Ponting said.

It’s why Ponting has compared Head to his former teammate Gilchrist, who was famous for his aggressive stroke play and for stepping up on the biggest stage when his team needed him most.

Gilchrist revolutionised cricket after his debut in 1996 with his swashbuckling batting and fearless approach at the crease, inspiring a generation of wicket-keeper-batters. He was a key cog in the Australian side in a decade when they were almost invincible in world cricket, winning three Cricket World Cups, and numerous other trophies.

“The obvious one is Gilly. The way that Head plays is in a very similar way to the way that Gilchrist played, albeit a couple of positions higher in the batting order. Gilly was a six or seven, and Travis is doing his damage at No.5,” Ponting said.

“I love sitting back and watching him play. It’s quite refreshing to watch guys play that way. It doesn’t matter what the situation is, Travis is going to come out and play the same way, and I love that.”

Head’s 141-ball knock in Adelaide, according to Ponting, was another testament to his ability to shine under pressure. With India making a comeback after picking up two quick wickets, the match hung in the balance. However, Head’s fearless batting turned the tide, guiding Australia from 101/3 towards a commanding total, and in a way impacted on their overall victory.

“It’s Travis’s attitude that allows him to play the way that he’s played. He’s not scared of getting out. He doesn’t care about the negative result. He’s only seeing the positive outcome in everything that he does,” said Ponting.