AB de Villiers has revealed that Cricket South Africa has asked him to lead the national side yet again but the stylish batsman would like to make sure that he is in top form when he decides to wear the national colours.

De Villiers, also known as Mr 360, had announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in May 2018 but there has been widespread speculation over his national team comeback lately.

“The desire is there from my side to play for South Africa and have been asked by Cricket South Africa to lead the Proteas again,” the 36-year-old De Villiers, who played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20s, said during Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’. (via PTI)

However, the former skipper stated that he will only make a comeback if he is sure that he is good enough at the international level even though he has been playing franchise cricket regularly.

“The most important thing to me is that I have got to be in top form and I have got to be better than the player next to me. If I feel I deserve my spot in the side, it becomes much easier for me to feel that I should be part of the playing XI,” he said.

“I have not been part of the Proteas for a while and I feel that it’s important for myself and for other people to see that I am still good enough to be there,” he said.

Earlier South Africa coach Mark Boucher had said that the 36-year-old would be considered for a place in the national team squad for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia only if he remains in good form and proves that he is still “the best man for the job”.

However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still no clarity on when the cricketing action will resume.

“However, with the virus going around, I don’t know what’s going to happen with the schedule,” he concluded.