Former South Africa batsman Hashim Amla has joined Cape Town Blitz in the capacity of a batting consultant for the forthcoming season of the Mzansi Super League (MSL).

The second season of the MSL starts on 8 November. The opening game of this tournament will be played between the Cape Town Blitz and Jozi Stars in Johannesburg. However, a report carried by ESPN confirms that Amla will join the team only on 25 November.

By then, the Blitz would have already played more than half of their ten league matches.

“Hashim has a wealth of experience and knowledge of the game and we’re really looking forward to him bringing that to our management team,” coach Ashwell Prince said in a statement.

“There are obviously a few very promising young batsmen in our squad, and I think they will benefit immensely from having him around. It’s also an opportunity for him to explore whether a position such as batting consultant could be something that he might want to take up in future. I have no doubt that he’d do a great job at it if he did,” he added.

Amla had decided to retire from International Cricket in August after the Proteas had a forgettable run in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He had clarified that he would continue to play domestic cricket along with MSL.

Earlier, Blitz had also announced the signing of England all-round cricketer Moeen Ali as a cover for Wahab Riaz. Moeen will thus feature for Blitz in only a couple of matches.