Harshit 1st Chhattisgarh athlete to win badminton medal

Harshit Thakur, sponsored by NTPC Korba, has etched his name into the history books by winning the bronze medal at the prestigious Yonex Sunrise 77th Inter-Zonal Senior National Badminton Championship 2024. In a remarkable achievement, he has become the first-ever athlete from Chhattisgarh to secure a medal at the Senior National Championship, marking a new chapter in the state’s sports history.

Competing against the nation’s top badminton players, Harshit’s outstanding performance in the singles event earned him a spot on the podium, a feat that has made Chhattisgarh proud. This historic achievement is not only a personal triumph for Harshit but also a significant milestone for the development of badminton in the state and for aspiring athletes across the region.

Until now, Chhattisgarh had not seen a medalist at the Senior National Championship level in badminton. His victory has changed that narrative, shining a spotlight on the untapped potential of sports talent in the state. His success is expected to inspire a new generation of athletes to pursue badminton and other sports with renewed enthusiasm and ambition.

Harshit expressed his gratitude towards NTPC Korba, the primary sponsor who has supported him throughout his journey: “I am beyond grateful to NTPC Korba and its IT department for their unwavering support. Their belief in me and the resources they provided made all the difference. Without their support, this achievement would not have been possible.”

NTPC Korba has been a key enabler in Harshit’s journey, offering both financial and infrastructural support. The company has long been committed to fostering sporting talent in the region, and Harshit’s success is a reflection of their dedicated efforts to invest in local athletes.

Shashank Chajjer from NTPC Korba commented, “We are extremely proud of Harshit’s historic achievement. His dedication, hard work, and perseverance have made him a true ambassador of sports excellence. We will continue to support him and other talented athletes from the region in their quest for success.”