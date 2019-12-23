Cricket Journalist and commentator Harsha Bhogle has explained the reason of talking to India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in Hindi after the third and final ODI against West Indies on Sunday. Notably, the Men in Blue won the match by 4 wickets to clinch the series 2-1.

The commentator clarified on social media that he knows Jadeja for 10 years and hence began asking him questions in Hindi — a language which according to Bhogle the southpaw is comfortable with.

“Okay, since I have been flooded with responses on this…. In a post match presentation, you always go in the language the player is most comfortable in. I’ve known Jadeja for 10 yrs now and so began in his language. The moment he indicated he was good to go in English, I shifted,” tweeted Bhogle.

Okay, since I have been flooded with responses on this…. In a post match presentation, you always go in the language the player is most comfortable in. I’ve known Jadeja for 10 yrs now and so began in his language. The moment he indicated he was good to go in English, I shifted — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 22, 2019

India on Sunday defeated West Indies by 4 wickets in the final ODI at the Barabati Stadium in Karachi.

The win was a team effort where skipper Kohli (85), KL Rahul (77) and Rohit Sharma (63) contributed with the bat. However, it was Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten knock towards the end that took India home.

Jadeja, who lost his partner Kohli with India needing 30 runs off 23 balls, held his nerves and played a crucial innings of 39 not out off 31 balls to help India chase down a stiff target of 316 runs.

After the match, Jadeja said that all he tries to do every time is to give his best and contribute to the team’s win.

“Whenever I get an opportunity, I try and give my best. I need to prove to myself that I am still capable of playing limited-overs cricket,” Jadeja said at the post-match presser. “I don’t have to prove it to anyone else in the world. I try and give my best whether it’s bowling, fielding or batting.”