In a recent turn of events, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Harry Maguire will be the new Red Devils skipper in less than six months after his $104 million move from Leicester.

Maguire has been chosen as the successor of Ashley Young, who is expected to move to Inter Milan in the ongoing transfer window.

Notably, Maguire has led the team in matches when Young has not been there on the field since he has featured for United in every Premier League match this season.

“Harry has been wearing the captain’s armband and he will keep wearing it,” said Solskjaer as quoted by PTI via AFP ahead of United’s clash against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

“He’s come in and been a leader in the group. I have not been surprised but I’ve been impressed by his leadership skills,” he added.

“He is part of a group that we’ve had that have been leading this young group,” he further said.

“Ashley has been of course, Marcus (Rashford) is a young lad but he has been involved, David (de Gea) and Harry, so Harry will keep on wearing the armband now,” he clarified.

“Ashley has been a good servant for the club, he’s been captain, he’s won trophies, the league, various cups,” the Red Devils continued.

“But we’ve got players coming through and when Ashley’s head and mindset was, ‘I want to try this’, why not do it now?”

Ole’s primary concern ahead of Sunday’s clash is the fitness of star striker Marcus Rashford.

“We’ll do some more checks and treatment with him today,” said the United boss.

“Yesterday was just a recovery day and some treatment for him.

“I’m not going to hold my breath. I would probably think he wouldn’t be ready, but let’s see,” he added.