India all-rounder Hardik Pandya added another feather to his cap by becoming the Indian batsman with highest individual score in T20s. The swashbuckling all-rounder achieved the feat in the ongoing DY Patil T20 tournament on Friday.

Hardik scored 158 not out off just 55 balls. His blitzkrieg included 6 fours and 20 towering sixes. The big-hitting all-rounder reached his century in 39 balls and capitalised it by finishing it on a higher note. His innings saw Reliance 1 posting 238 for 4 in their allotted 20 overs.

The Gujarat-born cricketer has broken the record of Shreyas Iyer, who had reached the milestone with his 147 for Mumbai against Sikkim in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in February last year.

Hardik, who is making a comeback after injury, had recently slammed 105 off 39 balls in an incredible knock against CAG in the group stage clash of the ongoing DY Patil tournament.

The impactful player, who is also superb with the ball, had undergone surgery to treat a lower back issue which kept him out of the game for some time. The all-rounder is on his way to make a return to the Indian team.

“It’s fantastic (platform) for someone like me. I have been away for almost six months. This is my second game after a long time. For me it is a good platform to see where I am currently and test my body. I am really happy with the way things have gone,” Hardik had said after his knock of 105* off 39 balls as quoted by IANS .