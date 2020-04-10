Acknowledging the efforts of Mumbai Police, India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Thursday sent them “lots of love and wishes” for serving during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Lots of love and wishes to @MumbaiPolice and all the other officials around the country serving to protect us,” Pandya tweeted.

Prior to this, Hardik had acknowledged the efforts of the medical staff and security personnel who are “fighting the virus selflessly”.

The pandemic COVID-19 has so far claimed more than 200 lives in India and has infected around 6,800 in the country. Meanwhile, the number of deaths across the globe due to the virus is over 95,000 along with the infected ones crossing the 16 lakh mark as per the Worldometer.

Even though Hardik is not on the cricket field, he is making sure his body remains in good shape by working out and performing his fitness drills on a daily basis at his home during the ongoing 21-day lockdown in force amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The swashbuckling all-rounder has made his return to the Indian team after a gap of almost eight months. He had undergone surgery to treat a lower back issue which kept him out of the game for some time. Pandya last played an international match in September 2019.