Hardik, Nehra fined for Code of Conduct breach

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra have been fined for isolated incidents regarding the Code of Conduct breach.

While Hardik and his teammates (including the impact sub Karn Sharma) was penalised for maintaining a slow over-rate during Tuesday’s last-ball thriller, Nehra was penalised for breach of conduct.

In the stop-start second half of the match, when rain took the players off and brought them back in a few times, MI had to bring an additional fielder into the 30-yard circle for the final over – the 19th – of the chase as is the in-game penalty norm in the IPL. GT needed 15 runs to get off that Deepak Chahar and got over the line off the last ball.

Hardik was fined INR 24 lakh, since this was the second time MI had committed the offence under his captaincy this season. His team-mates were each fined either INR 6 lakh or 25% of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.

Nehra, meanwhile, was at his animated best in the dying minutes of the game, when it looked like he wanted the umpires to restart the game after the latest rain interruption. His conduct during the game was deemed as Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 – which pertains to conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game. The former India left-arm pacer was fined 25 percent of his match fees for the same and also handed one demerit point, though the IPL didn’t state what exactly his offence was.

This is the second time a coach has been penalised with a demerit point for a breach of the IPL’s code. Munaf Patel, the Delhi Capitals (DC) bowling coach, was similarly penalised after their Super Over win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Delhi on April 16.