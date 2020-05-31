Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has shared that he and his spouse Natasha are expecting to become parents soon. Hardik took to his social media account to share the news with his fans and followers.

“Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes,” the Mumbai Indians star captioned a series of pictures featuring the couple.

Hardik and Natasa had shared the news of their engagement on New Year’s day 2020. The couple has shared adorable pictures of themselves on the social media to keep their fans entertained.

Meanwhile, Hardik has been out of the national team for a long time now owing to an injury he picked up. He was expected to make a comeback in the South Africa series as well as feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but the coronavirus pandemic suspended all cricketing action and played all spoilsport.

While cricketers from West Indies, England and Sri Lanka have received orders to gradually resume training in order to be match-ready for cricketing action ahead, not many Indian cricketers have resumed outdoor training.

Pandya would be itching to get back on the field in Indian colours after a long break from it.