Barcelona star striker Luis Suarez, whose current agreement at Camp Nou is until summer 2021, doesn’t want to leave the club and hopes to extend his contract.

Talking about his future at the club, the Uruguay international said that he is very happy at the club.

“I am very happy at the club. I have always given my all,” Suarez said Sports as quoted by Barca Blaugranes.

“The statistics and the numbers back that up, I think I am still at the top of my game and when it’s time to talk, we will come to an (agreement).”

In 21 matches this season for Barca, Suarez has netted 13 times.

However, by 2021 when Suarez’s current contract with Barca expires, he will be 34 and it will be interesting to see if Blaugrana continue with the playmaker.

As per the 2019 Global Sports Salaries Survey that has been conducted by the online portal “Sporting Intelligence,” Spanish giants Barcelona are the highest paying the football team in the world.

The 10th edition of the survey which is conducted annually has found Barcelona at the top of the list. Barca’s average basic annual salary is reported at around $12,800,000 per member of the first team.

The figure is less than their average of $13.7 million recorded last year but enough to finish ahead of Real Madrid to become the highest paying football team. Unsurprisingly, Real Madrid have finished second with an average basic annual salary of $11.6 million. Meanwhile, Juventus have finished third with their average annual salary estimated at $10.54 million.