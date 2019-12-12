Wishes poured in from all corners of the world as the Indian cricket superstar Yuvraj Singh turned 38 on Thursday. The cricket fraternity was also not left behind as Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Suresh Raina also expressed their wishes.

However, it was Virender Sehwag who led the way with his usual way of putting a quirky Tweet. The former Indian cricketer was at his witty best to wish his old teammate.

Sehwag tweeted, “A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T W X Y Z , you will find in plenty. But UV is a very one rare one. Happy Birthday dear Yuvi. When the going gets tough, Yuvi gets going. Best wishes always and #HappyBirthdayYuvi.”

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T W X Y Z , you will find in plenty. But UV is a very one rare one. Happy Birthday dear Yuvi @YUVSTRONG12 . When the going gets tough, Yuvi gets going. Best wishes always and #HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/Axznn2XwQg — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 12, 2019

Sachin Tendulkar also extended his wishes and posted a picture of him with the southpaw writing, “Wishing the ‘SUPERSTAR’, a very happy birthday! May God always keep you healthy and happy in life Yuvi.”

Wishing the ‘SUPERSTAR’, a very happy birthday!

May God always keep you healthy and happy in life Yuvi. pic.twitter.com/9IqfweGEvg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2019

Another batting legend VVS Laxman tweeted: “Many more happy returns of the day dear Yuvi. May you continue to prosper, inspire and have lots of fun. #HappyBirthdayYuvi.”

Many more happy returns of the day dear Yuvi @YUVSTRONG12 . May you continue to prosper , inspire and have lots of fun. #HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/n2GRbDYxUq — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 12, 2019

Virat Kohli, who is known for his fondness towards Yuvraj, also shared his thoughts and wrote on Twitter, “Happy bday Paaji. God bless you.”

Happy bday Paaji. God bless you. 😊 @YUVSTRONG12 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 12, 2019

Another former playing partner of Yuvraj, Harbhajan Singh wrote, “Happy birthday brother @YUVSTRONG12 May waheguru bless you with all the happiness,love,peace and everything you want”.

Happy birthday brother @YUVSTRONG12 May waheguru bless you with all the happiness,love,peace and everything you want..🤗🤗😘 pic.twitter.com/3gHK93vCz1 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 12, 2019

“Happy birthday Yuvi pa @YUVSTRONG12. Wishing you an incredible year ahead. May you always keep healthy & happy,” Suresh Raina tweeted.

Happy birthday Yuvi pa @YUVSTRONG12. Wishing you an incredible year ahead. May you always keep healthy & happy. #HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/8ZbqncmOiv — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 12, 2019

The International Cricket Council (ICC), meanwhile, posted the best thing of the day. Taking to their official handle, the international body shared the famous video of Yuvraj’s six sixes in an over against England.

A true champion and an inspiration to many, here’s wishing @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday🙌🎂🍰#HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/bWtgnxbRyV — BCCI (@BCCI) December 12, 2019

Yuvraj played 308 One Day Internationals (ODIs), 58 Twenty-20 Internationals (T20Is) and 40 Tests. In India’s two World Cup-winning campaigns in 2007 and 2011, he was a key performer in the squad. Yuvraj even won the man of the series award in 2011.