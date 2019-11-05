The cricket universe has showered birthday wishes to the Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli who turned 31 on Tuesday, November 15. Heartfelt messages poured in on social media from various sections but what has stood out is how the cricket fraternity rose up to the occasion.

Kohli has been on the prime spot in the trending list today as his teammates and former cricketers expressed their love for one of the greatest cricketers of this generation.

Here’s how the cricketer fraternity wished Kohli:

May the ball always appear as big as this and may your batting always be like a F5 button, refresh everyone who is blessed to see it. Badalon ki tarah chaaye raho, hamesha khush raho @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/32sydYLeRg — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 5, 2019

Happy birthday, brother @imVkohli More runs, more power & more glory to you on your special day. Keep doing what you do. Best wishes, always! 😎👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/IjdNqwjNW8 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 5, 2019

Happy birthday mere chotte veer @imVkohli modern generations batting master,I wish you all the success on and off the field.. May waheguru continue to bless you with everything..stay happy and healthy.. #HappyBirthdayVirat ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/VQxlESr9NV — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 5, 2019

Many more happy returns of the day dear @imVkohli . Wishing you a great year full of happiness and sunshine! May you continue to set new benchmarks and experience ever more love and joy #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/KYg3CGHQei — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 5, 2019

In 2012, when I played for RCB , watched Barcelona play on his laptop together. I thought he had something special about him but never knew he was going to become an absolute legend @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/baoFsOc5ev — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 5, 2019

Here are some wishes for you from the RCB family. #PlayBold #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/hFE6RiRBCS — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) November 5, 2019

As #TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli turns 31, we take a look back at his maiden ODI hundred and where it all started for the Run Machine. #HappyBirthdayVirat 🎂💐💐 pic.twitter.com/6vNY1U4p8H — BCCI (@BCCI) November 4, 2019

Since making his debut for the senior team in 2008, Kohli has been a once-in-a-generation cricketer and has continued to evolve over time. Such has been his magnificence, that he remains the only player of current times with 50+ average in across formats of the game.

Apart from being a successful cricketer, the 31-year-old has also taken up the role of captaincy to perfection. He already holds the record of most number of victories in Test cricket, beating Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the process. He also has the highest win percentage in One Day Internationals (ODIs) among the Indian captains who have led in a minimum of 50 matches.