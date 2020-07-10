Wishes have poured in from left, right and centre as former Indian skipper and legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar turned 71 on Friday. The official social media handles of the International Cricket Council (ICC), as well as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), were among the first ones to wish the batting maestro as he turned a year older.

“World Cup winner, first batsman to score 10,000 Test runs, Most numbers of runs in debut Test series. Happy Birthday to the former team India captain and batting legend, Sunil Gavaskar”, wrote BCCI.

🔸 World Cup winner 🏆

🔸 First batsman to score 10,000 Test runs 👏

🔸 Most number of runs in debut Test series – 7⃣7⃣4⃣ 🙌 Happy Birthday to the former #TeamIndia captain and batting legend, Sunil Gavaskar! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/CW7ZYLX4aa — BCCI (@BCCI) July 10, 2020

Notably, Gavaskar is widely regarded as one of the finest batsmen ever to have played the game and holds many of the batting records even today.

Meanwhile, ICC posted, ” First batsman to score 10,000 Test runs, First batsman to score centuries in both innings of a Test thrice, Held the record for the most number of Test tons until 2005, First India fielder to claim 100 Test catches. Happy birthday to legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. ”

💥 First batsman to score 10,000 Test runs

💥 First batsman to score centuries in both innings of a Test thrice

💥 Held the record for most number of Test tons until 2005

💥 First India fielder to claim 100 Test catches Happy birthday to legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar 🎉 pic.twitter.com/eyMqeSf54n — ICC (@ICC) July 10, 2020

Mohammad Kaif, Suresh Raina and Veda Krishnamurthy were among others to wish Gavaskar on his birthday.

Happy birthday, Sunny bhai. Grew up listening about his legendary tales of batting without a helmet. Now fortunate enough to know him & hear those stories from the man himself. The man is always at home in the West Indies 😊 pic.twitter.com/usiz7PawhO — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 10, 2020

Happy Birthday to the Legend! Master of Indian Cricket 🇮🇳

From being the first person to score centuries and achieving many milestones.

You will always be loved by all the Cricket fans🏏

Wish you great health and prosperity🙏 pic.twitter.com/kh2pym3xdT — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 10, 2020