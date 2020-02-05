Wishes poured in as five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo turned 35 on Ferbruary 5, 2020.

Ronaldo was born in a poor family as his father was a gardner and mother a cook. But the star turned the fortune of his family by signing for Manchester United in 2003 and since then the striker never looked back. Ronaldo currently plays for Serie A club Juventus.

“Simply one of a kind, simply, @Cristiano Happy birthday, CR7!” wrote Juventus FC on their official website.

“CR7 turns 35 today… let’s CELEBRATE!” said Juve in another tweet.

The Portuguese superstar has so far netted 623 times for his clubs – those being Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Notably, Ronaldo is the second-highest international goal-scorer of all time with 99 goals — 10 short of Iran’s Ali Daei, who tops the list.

Speculations have been rife that the Portuguese star may call time on his career soon, but his form suggests the contrary. Despite growing old on age, the Juventus forward is becoming better with each passing day.

Last year, Ronaldo lost the Ballon d’Or award to his arch-rival and Barcelona Talisman Lionel Messi, who won the award for the sixth time. However, the former Real Madrid forward has been on a role since then with a scintillating run of form that continues till date.

The striker recently surpassed 200 million followers on Instagram — first person to reach the milestone.

Happy Birthday! Cristiano Ronaldo.