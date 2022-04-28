Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in an IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. Pacer Umran Malik’s maiden fifer (5/25) was in vain.

Inviting Sunrisers Hyderabad to bat first, brilliant fifties by Abhishek Sharma (65 off 42), Aiden Markram (56 off 40), and a late blitz by Shashank Singh (25 not out off 6) propelled them to 195/6 in 20 overs.

Gujarat’s wicket-takers were Mohammed Shami (3/39), Yash Dayal (1/24), and Alzarri Joseph (1/35)

Wriddhiman Saha, the wicket-keeper batter, smashed a solid half-century (68 off 38) to keep Gujarat in the chase. Apart from him, most of Gujarat’s batters — Shubman Gill (22), David Miller (17), and Hardik Pandya (10) – failed to score big despite getting starts.

Lower down the order, however, it was Rahul Tewatia (40 not out off 21 balls) and Rashid Khan (31 not out off 11 balls) who kept Gujarat in the game until the final over.

Gujarat needed 22 runs in the final over of the innings, which was bowled by Marco Jansen, and Tewatia hit one six while Rashid smashed three sixes to get their team over the line.

(Inputs from IANS)