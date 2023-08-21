Sunil Kumar won a gold in (Greco Roman 87 kg) as India bagged four medals at the Ion Cornianu and Ladislau Simon 2023 wrestling meet in Bucharest (Romania).

Besides the gold, the Indian grapplers claimed three- bronze at this Greco Roman Wrestling tournament. The bronze medals came through Narinder (97kg), Neeraj ( 67kg) and Vikas ( 77kg).

The Ion Cornianu and Ladislau Simon wrestling meet comprised events in men’s and Women’s freestyle, and Greco Roman categories. India, fielded six-member Greco-Roman wrestlers in Bucharest.

The other two members were Gyanendar (60kg), and Naveen (130kg). All six are part of the Indian wrestling team for the upcoming Asian Games scheduled in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.

The wrestlers were already in Romania for a special 15-day training camp for the Asian Games. Participation in the Ion Cornianu and Ladislau Simon 2023 was part of the preparatory tour.