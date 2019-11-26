Great Britain (GB) and England hockey forward Samuel Ward, who was struck in the face by the ball during the Olympic qualifying play-off win against Malaysia on November 3, informed that the damage suffered by him is partly irreversible.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old said that he is not going to give up and will do everything he can to be available for selection for 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Notably, Ward, who scored twice in the game to help GB secure Tokyo qualification, sustained a crushed retina and facial fractures.

“Over the past week, I have received advice from three separate eye consultants,” Ward was quoted as saying by BBC.

“They have all told me that I have suffered damage to the retina of my left eye and that this damage is partly irreversible.

“I may get some sight back, but this won’t be a quick process, and whether it will be sufficient for me to get back to playing international hockey only time will tell.

“It is a tough pill to swallow but, as people know, I am not one to give up easily and I will do everything can to make myself available for selection for Tokyo.”

Meanwhile, GB Hockey says it will be a “number of months” before the extent of the damage sustained by Ward is known.

“Sam has suffered a very serious injury,” said performance director Ed Barney.

“Our focus is on supporting Sam to the best possible extent and ensuring that he has access to the best medical provision and wider support. The players and staff wish Sam well during this challenging period.”