Amid the ongoing speculations of Granit Xhaka leaving Arsenal in the ongoing transfer window, newly-appointed manager Mikel Arteta has said that the midfielder would stay at the club.

Notably, Xhaka was speculated to move to Hertha Berlin, which was also confirmed by his agent Jose Noguera. However, Arteta expects Xhaka to remain at the club.

Post Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Manchester United in Wednesday’s Premier League encounter at Emirates Stadium, Arteta shared his views.

“I think he will stay,” Arteta said as quoted by talkSPORT.

“He was very good. I really like him.

“The way we want to play, if we get him on board he can be a tremendous player for the football club. It is everything – his commitment, I like the way he is, the way he lives, his professional(ism), and the way he trains.

“How focused he is every time I am talking, he is listening and willing to learn and he is a great football player.”

Meanwhile, Arteta expressed his happiness to have a player like Xhaka in his team.

“The way we want to play, there are not as many with his quality on the ball and the way he eliminates passes, and the range of his pass. I am delighted to have him,” said the manager.

Notably, Arsenal on Wednesday shocked Manchester United 2-0 to give Arteta his first victory since becoming head coach of the Premier League side.

The Gunners got the lead within eight minutes of the start, courtesy Nicolas Pepe. And in the 42nd minute, it was the goal from Sokratis that sealed the match in favour of the hosts.