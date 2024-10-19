Golf: Pukhraj Singh Gill produces day’s best of 63 to storm into halfway lead at Haryana Open

Ludhiana-based Pukhraj Singh Gill produced the second day’s best score of nine-under 63, also his personal best, to storm into the halfway lead at a total of 12-under 132 at the Rs 1 crore Haryana Open 2024 being played at the Panchkula Golf Club (PGC).

Pukhraj’s (69-63) flawless second round helped him jump 16 spots from his overnight tied 17th position.

Teenage rookie Anshul Kabthiyal (65-68) of Delhi posted a 68 on Friday that pushed him up one spot to second place at 11-under 133.

Five players were bunched in tied third place at 10-under 134 including the Chandigarh duo of Angad Cheema (65) and Akshay Sharma (66) as well as round one leader Rahil Gangjee (71), Aryan Roopa Anand (65) and Kshitij Naveed Kaul (69).

The halfway cut came down at one-under 143. Fifty-two professionals made it to the weekend rounds.

The 28-year-old Pukhraj Singh Gill, who hails from the Ranjitgarh Golf Course in Phillaur, Punjab, scored three birdies on the front-nine of which one came as a result of a monster drive on the third and another came after a massive 35-feet putt conversion on the fourth.

Gill, a professional since 2018 and searching for his first title, then had a field day on the back-nine. He drove the par-4 11th green to set up a birdie there. Pukhraj thereafter added five more birdies to his card including a tap-in on the par-3 13th and a chip-in on the closing 18th.

Pukhraj said, “I’ve spent a lot of time in Chandigarh over the years while growing up so I’ve played quite a lot at the Panchkula Golf Club too in previous years. Therefore, I’m very familiar with the layout of this course which always helps. I’m delighted to have shot my lowest ever score in a tournament.

“I was just thinking well today. My hitting has been good for some time and playing in familiar surroundings, I felt my game was sharper than usual. I was able to capitalize on the opportunities that came my way especially on the back-nine. I also rectified a few things that weren’t up to the mark in round one, for example, taking the correct aim on my tee shots and playing better with my wedges.

“I made a couple of fantastic recoveries too on the 14th and 18th. The birdie chip-in on the 18th was the icing on the cake to a wonderful round. It was one of those days for me when everything went my way.”

Nineteen-year-old rookie Anshul Kabthiyal ended day two one shot behind the leader thanks to his 68 that featured six birdies and two bogeys.

Reigning champion Jairaj Singh Sandhu (73) of Chandigarh closed the day in tied 16th place at six-under 138.