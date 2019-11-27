In a recent development, Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix has been announced the 2019 Golden Boy after a brilliant 2018-19 campaign with his former club SL Benfica. He then went on to have a fairly successful stint with current club Atletico Madrid this season which helped his candidature for the award.

The 20-year-old star has been given this recognition because of his dramatic rise in world football over the last year which saw him net as many as 20 goals and provide 11 assists in 43 matches for Benfica across all competitions.

It is worth highlighting that the award is given to the best player in Europe in the Under-21 age category and can be won by a player only once. The likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Kylian Mbappe have won the award in recent years after it was introduced in 2003.

Felix was part of the Primeira Liga winning side and then went on to partner the veterans Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva in Portugal’s first-ever Nations League title win earlier this year.

He signed for Atletico Madrid in July 2019 for a reported transfer fee of €126million and has been one of their star performers in not only their domestic league but also the Champions League.

“Thanks to Tuttosport for the Golden Boy Award 2019, I am very proud,” Felix told Tuttosport after getting the award.

“It is the second time (after Sergio Agüero in 2007) that a player from Atletico Madrid has won this award and I am happy.”

“Thanks also to Benfica, in particular to coach Bruno Lage for all he has done for me and my family that is always close to me,” he added.

Golden Boy 2019 Final Standings

Joao Felix (Benfica, Atletico Madrid)

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Erling Braut Haaland (RB Salzburg)

Matthijs de Ligt (AFC Ajax, Juventus)

Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan)

Nicolo Zaniolo (AS Roma)

Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)