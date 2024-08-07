GoForGold: Vinesh Phogat receives warm wishes as she chases Olympic gold

As the Paris 2024 Olympics wrestling competition heads towards its climax, Indian fans are rallying behind wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who stands on the brink of making history. The hashtag #GoForGold has been trending on Twitter, a testament to the nationwide support for Phogat as she vies for a gold medal in the women’s 50kg category.

Phogat’s journey to this Olympic final has been nothing short of remarkable. With an impressive track record that includes two World Championships medals, three Commonwealth Games golds, and eight Asian Championships medals, Phogat’s career is already decorated. However, the current chapter of her story is especially compelling.

Throughout the tournament, Phogat has showcased her formidable skills. She began her campaign with a stunning victory over Japan’s Yui Susaki, the world No. 1 and reigning Olympic champion, handing Susaki her first international loss. Phogat continued her winning streak with decisive wins against Ukraine’s 2018 European champion Oksana Livach and Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semi-finals.

Phogat’s path to the Olympics was fraught with challenges, including the need to compete in two weight categories to secure her spot at 50kg. Despite facing false allegations of dodging a doping test, she qualified for the Olympics, overcoming these obstacles with impressive resilience.

Her performance at the Games has been nothing short of extraordinary. Phogat’s semi-final victory over Guzman Lopez not only secured her a historic medal but also made her the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final. This achievement is a testament to her relentless perseverance and dedication.

The final match, where Phogat will face off against Sarah Hildebrandt of the USA, is scheduled for August 8 at approximately 12:30 AM IST. The bout will be broadcast live and available for streaming, allowing fans across India to support Phogat as she aims for gold. They are already trending #GoForGold on social media.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat won her semifinal bout in the Women’s 50 kg freestyle category with a 5-0 victory over Cuba’s Yusneylys Guzmán, securing a place in the finals and guaranteeing at least a #silvermedal for India.#Olympics #OlympicGames #Olympic2024 #ParisOlympics2024… pic.twitter.com/tMoP0E2eal — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) August 6, 2024

Hildebrandt, who is seeded sixth, has had a strong showing in the tournament. She defeated Algeria’s Ibtissem Doudou in the opening round with technical superiority. In the quarter-finals, Hildebrandt bested China’s Feng Ziqi 7-4 and secured her place in the final by overcoming Mongolia’s Dolgorjavyn Otgonjargal, a three-time World Championships medallist, with a convincing 5-0 win.

Phogat’s journey to the final is marked by her impressive history in wrestling. A three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, she also claimed gold at the 2018 Asian Games but missed the 2023 edition due to an injury. Her two bronze medals from the World Championships came in the 53kg category, adding to her accolades.

Hildebrandt, a bronze medallist from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, is also a four-time World Championships medallist and a former Pan American Games champion. As both wrestlers bring impressive credentials to the final, the match promises to be an exciting contest.

Phogat’s advancement to the Olympic final is a milestone for Indian wrestling, making her the first Indian woman to achieve this feat. With India having won a total of seven Olympic wrestling medals—two silvers and five bronzes—Phogat’s potential victory would mark a historic moment for the sport in the country.

As Vinesh Phogat steps onto the mat for the final, the entire nation holds its breath, hopeful for a gold medal that would cap an already extraordinary career. #GoForGold