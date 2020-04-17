Fast bowler Mohammad Shami has been one of the key players for India. Having started off under former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shami is now the leader of the pack under Virat Kohli.

Shami’s mastery over reverse swing has been one of the big plus points for the Indian team while playing on slow unresponsive pitches. However, the 29-year-old pacer has revealed that he has worked hard to learn the skill of swinging the ball in reverse direction.

“In the beginning, I didn’t have much idea about reverse swing. But slowly I came to understand what the process of reverse swing is all about and how it can be an integral part of a pace bowler’s armoury. Then I started working on it because you are not born with it. It wasn’t like God sent me with the art. I had to work hard and to be honest, you have to work hard for everything that you wish to achieve in life,” Shami told IANS in an exclusive interview.

“As you keep playing, you learn a lot of things. It is all about following one process after the other. So, when you have learnt one trick and mastered it, you then move to the next one and work on that,” he added.

For Shami, seam and swing are the priorities. And if both are right, he focuses on keeping his speed above 140kph.

“I try to ensure that my pace doesn’t fall below the 140kph mark. But my focus is on the seam and swing. I have always tried to make sure that these two things remain perfect. I can bring pace with my physical strength and you can always work on it by doing strength training. But I have always given priority to swing and seam and never for a minute let them take a backseat,” the India speedster said.