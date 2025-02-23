Gloucestershire signs Cameron Green for five County Championship matches in April-May

Australia’s fast-bowling all-rounder Cameron Green has been signed by Gloucestershire to play five County Championship matches in April and May. Green, 25, will begin his stint with Gloucestershire’s match against Kent starting on April 18 and end with the game against Northamptonshire commencing on May 23.

Green has played 28 Tests for Australia since his debut in December 2020, amassing 1,377 runs while averaging 36.23 with the bat and taking 35 wickets at an average of 35.31. Green played an important role in Australia’s 2023 World Test Championship Final victory over India by taking 2-44 in the first innings.

Advertisement

“Cameron Green’s ability is unquestionable, and he is clearly first-class. He usually operates in a key position for the best Test team in the world at the moment and having that pedigree in our camp is amazing for the players alongside him. We have serious ambitions in all formats in 2025 and Cameron’s signing will reinforce this sentiment,” said head coach Mark Alleyne in a statement.

Advertisement

Green has not played since September last year because of a stress fracture in the lower back which needed surgery in Christchurch, New Zealand. He is expected to be playing as a specialist batter for Gloucestershire. Green will use his County stint in England to prepare for Australia’s World Test Championship Final against South Africa at Lord’s, starting on June 11.

“We are delighted to welcome Cameron to Gloucestershire, and will do everything we can to support him having an enjoyable and productive stay in Bristol. This deal would not have been possible without a significant donation from a Member of the Club, and we are incredibly grateful for his generosity, which has enabled us to do this deal without going over the playing budget,” said Gloucestershire Cricket Chair Peter Matthews.

Gloucestershire, who will be captained by Green’s Australia team-mate Cameron Bancroft, will start their County Championship Division Two campaign on April 4 with an away match against Derbyshire.