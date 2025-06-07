Global javelin icons to shine at Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 in Bengaluru

The much-anticipated Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 is set to bring world-class javelin action to India, with the event now confirmed for July 5 at Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The rescheduling follows a postponement from its original May 24 date due to heightened national security concerns after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Headlined by two-time Olympic medallist and reigning World Champion Neeraj Chopra, the one-day international javelin competition will feature a blockbuster line-up of global stars, making it the most prestigious javelin-only event ever held in India.

Advertisement

Among the top international athletes confirmed are Anderson Peters of Grenada, a two-time world champion and Paris 2024 bronze medallist, and Julius Yego of Kenya, the Rio 2016 Olympic silver medallist and former world champion.

Advertisement

Also joining the field are Curtis Thompson (USA), the Pan American Games gold medallist; Thomas Röhler (Germany), the 2016 Olympic champion; Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil); and Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka).

India’s challenge will be led by Chopra, with fellow throwers Kishore Jena, Rohit Yadav, Sachin Yadav, and Sahil Silwal also competing.

Organised by Neeraj Chopra in partnership with JSW Sports and sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), the event marks a historic first for the country, a World Athletics ‘A’ category meet, on par with a Continental Tour Gold event in global rankings and Olympic qualification value.

Originally planned to be held in Panchkula, the event was relocated to Bengaluru due to technical issues, including inadequate lighting facilities at the original venue.

The NC Classic 2025 will also serve as a crucial qualification event for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo from September 13 to 21, though Neeraj, as the reigning world champion, has already secured his spot.