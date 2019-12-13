Australia star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who had taken a break from cricket to deal with his mental health, is set to lead the Melbourne Stars to mark his return in the upcoming Big Bash League.

Maxwell has joined the pre-season camp of the Melbourne Stars on Thursday and will lead their campaign in the ninth season of the tournament.

“We’re pleased to see Glenn in green and ready to lead our side with a big season ahead,” coach David Hussey said as quoted by ICC. “He’s an incredible talent and a key part of our club but health and well-being comes first and it’s important that he’s been able to take some time away to focus on that.”

Notably, Melbourne Stars had made it to the final last season, where they lost to Melbourne Renegades by 13 runs.

Star all-rounder Maxwell had earlier withdrawn himself from Australia’s T20I squad in the middle of the three-match series against Sri Lanka. He took the break after playing a fiery knock of 62 in just 28 balls a day before.

The announcement from the 31-year-old had shocked the cricketing world but opened the door for various Australian cricketers to open up about their mental health issues.

Maxwell’s move to take a break and focus on health was praised by many in the cricket world, including Australia coach Justin Langer and India captain Virat Kohli.

The classy right-handed Australian is also among the players to go under the hammer in the Indian Premier League auction on December 19. With a base price of INR 2 crore, Maxwell is among the top category of players in the auction.