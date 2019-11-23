Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell and Nic Maddinson, who had taken a break from cricket due to mental health problems, returned to play the sport on Saturday. The duo played for their respective club teams in the Victorian premier cricket.

Maxwell was handy with the ball and picked up two wickets to help his club Fitzroy Doncaster register a win against Geelong. Maddinson, on the other hand, starred with the bat for St Kilda as his knock of 58 helped his team beat Casey-South Melbourne.

Star all-rounder Maxwell had earlier withdrawn himself from the country’s T20I squad in the middle of the three-match series against Sri Lanka. He took the break after playing a fiery knock of 62 in just 28 balls a day before.

The announcement from the 31-year-old had shocked the cricketing world but opened the door for various Australian cricketers to open up about their mental health issues.

After Maxwell decided to take an indefinite break from cricket citing mental health issues, Maddinson had also decided to pull himself out on the same grounds.

The 21-year-old conveyed his decision to Australia A team management. He was a part of the squad and was supposed to play in a three-day practice match against Pakistan.

Five days later another Australian cricketer Will Puckovski, who was part of the same squad, took himself out in the middle of their game Pakistan citing the same reasons.

Australia women’s team cricketer Sophi Molineux also requested for a break to focus more on her mental health. She was playing for the Melbourne Renegades in the Women’s Big Bash League before asking for a break on Thursday.