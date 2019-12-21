After being dropped from Australia limited-overs squad following his break from cricket due to mental health reasons, Glenn Maxwell said that he will do everything to regain his spot ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia.

“Yeah, certainly [want to remain in Australia’s T20I squad], especially with the T20 World Cup around the corner. There’s that big carrot I suppose at the start of next season, and I’ll be doing everything I can to work towards that,” Maxwell was quoted as saying on the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Maxwell, who will again feature for the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), expressed his excitement to return to Mohali for the second time.

“I was extremely happy. We were following it with the coaching staff. We were watching all the Stars players come out, and when my name came out we were just refreshing like mad. Couldn’t watch it anywhere, so we were just watching it on the Twitter feed.

“Very exciting and glad to be going home to the Kings XI [Punjab]. I’ve got a lot of great memories there, had four really good years there, so looking forward to getting back,” the all-rounder said.

On Thursday, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) bought Maxwell at the IPL 2020 auction at a whopping amount of INR 10.75 crore.

Maxwell, with the base price of INR 2 crore, was expected to be the biggest attention-seeker at the auction, being held in Kolkata and the same was repeated when Delhi Capitals and KXIP engaged in a fierce bidding war for him.

And a day after earning the million-dollar bid, the 31-year-old batsman was at his usual best as he helped Melbourne Stars win against Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League (BBL) with his 39-ball 83.