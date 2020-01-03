During the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 match between Punjab and Delhi at the I.S. Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday, Shubman Gill created a huge controversy as he refused to leave the field after being given out. The Punjab batsman reportedly walked up to the umpire following which the decision was overturned.

Gill, who opened the Punjab innings, was adjudged caught behind off Delhi medium-pacer Subodh Bhati by umpire Mohammed Rafi. The 20-year-old refused to leave the field and stood firm on the ground.

Unhappy with the decision, he then talked to the umpire. Rafi consulted the leg-umpire and overturned the decision, allowing Gill to bat.

This did not seemingly go well with the Delhi players as they allegedly walked off the field and decided not to continue unless the decision was changed. The fielding team even accused Gill of abused the umpire.

The match resumed after 15 minutes following the intervention of the match referee with Gill back at the crease. The U-19 World Cup-winner was eventually dismissed after he scored 23 off 41 balls.

However, an official has said that the Delhi players did not leave the ground.

“The umpire had given him out but he refused to leave the field and argued with umpire. Then umpire changed his decision and the match referee also stepped on to the field to sort out things. It took around 10 minutes,” a Delhi & District Cricket Administration (DDCA) official was quoted as saying to ANI.

“There was no walkout by the team and the players stayed on the ground itself,” the official added.