Gill, Gambhir keep No.4 spot open as India usher in new Test era

Continuing the suspense over India’s new No.4 following the retirement of Virat Kohli from Test cricket, India’s new Test skipper Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir said that the combination will be decided once they play the intra-squad match ahead of the five-Test series against England, starting June 20.

As India steps into a new era in red-ball cricket following the retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat, and Ravichandran Ashwin last year, Gill conceded that there will be pressure on the team but exuded confidence on his team.

Advertisement

“I think pressure is there in every tour to win as a team. We will miss two experienced players who have played for us and won matches. It’s difficult to fill their space. But, there is no different pressure. Every series brings its own pressure and we need to be prepared to handle pressure,” Gill said at the pre-departure presser at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday.

Advertisement

“Yes, two experienced players are not there, but with the team combination that we are going, we have a good mix of experience and youngsters.

Echoing the skipper, head coach Gambhir said, “You are always in a good space. It’s a five-Test series in England. It’s an opportunity to do well. It’s a clean slate or not, it doesn’t matter. What matters is we have a really good squad. We are excited to do well.”

Bumrah to feature in three Tests

Keeping Jasprit Bumrah’s workload in mind, the Indian team management has decided to feature the premier pacer in only three of the five Test matches in the upcoming series against England. However, captain Shubman Gill and mentor Gautam Gambhir confirmed that a final decision on which specific Tests he will play is yet to be made and will depend on the situation and conditions as the series progresses.

“I think we have picked enough bowlers, enough pace battery. A lot of our fast bowlers are in a great space to be able to win us Test matches in any conditions and any position. When you have a fast bowler like Jasprit Bumrah, whenever he comes and plays, it’s a great boost for us,” Gill said.

Gambhir echoed similar sentiments, emphasising both Bumrah’s irreplaceability and the strength of India’s pace reserves.

“It’s always difficult to replace someone like Jasprit Bumrah. But, we have got enough quality. I have said this in the Champions Trophy as well. It’s an opportunity for someone else to step up when he is not there,” he said.

The team management is expected to remain flexible with Bumrah’s appearances based on how the series unfolds.

“We haven’t taken a call on which three games he will play. We will discuss with him and then take a call depending on how the Test series goes. The result of the series is very important and he also knows that. We will take a call after we go there,” Gambhir added.

Nair likely for a longer run in Tests

Seven years after his historic triple hundred, Karun Nair is poised to return to the national team, rewarded for his consistent performances in domestic cricket. The elegant right-hander, who remains only the second Indian to notch a triple century in Test cricket, has been in prolific form, earning the selectors’ faith once again.

Earlier this week, Nair announced his arrival in England with a double century for India A against the England Lions in the first unofficial Test. Gambhir expressed confidence in Nair’s abilities and hinted at a longer rope for the experienced batter this time around.

“It’s great for domestic cricket. It’s great for the future of domestic cricket. All the youngsters who are playing domestic will understand its importance: ‘if you keep doing well in domestic cricket, doors are never shut’,” Gambhir said.

Acknowledging Nair’s recent stints in county cricket and success with India A — including a double century — Gambhir emphasized the value of having seasoned, in-form players on challenging tours.

“It’s good to have the experience of Karun, who has played a bit of County cricket. He has scored runs there and hit a double hundred for India A. It’s always good to have players, who are in good form in these kind of tours. His experience will definitely come in handy and hopefully he can deliver,” he said.

Gambhir also made it clear that Nair would not be judged on short-term performance alone.

“More importantly, we will not judge someone by one or two Tests. You guys can. We won’t. I think if someone has scored heaps of runs, he will be given a good run at this level as well so that he can showcase his talent here as well,” he added.

The upcoming five-match Test series against England, starting June 20 at Headingley in Leeds, also signals the start of the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship cycle. The remaining four Tests will be held at Edgbaston, Lord’s, Old Trafford, and The Oval.