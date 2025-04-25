GI-PKL 2025: Marathi Vultures top points table with dominant win

Tamil Lions, Punjabi Tigers, and Marathi Vultures registered wins in the men’s section of the ongoing Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) at the Gurugram University here on Thursday. Marathi Vultures sit atop the points table with 13 points, followed closely by Punjabi Tigers with 12, while Tamil Lions hold the third spot with 10 points.

In the first match on Thursday, Tamil Lions edged past Bhojpuri Leopards 35-33 in a thrilling men’s encounter. Despite Bhojpuri leading in tackle points (15) and executing three Super Tackles, Tamil Lions displayed superior raiding, including a crucial Super Raid, and held their nerve in the final moments to seal a narrow two-point win in a fiercely contested clash.

In the second match, the Punjabi Tigers put on a dominant display to defeat Telugu Panthers 47-39 in a high-scoring encounter. With 20 raid points and a solid 19 tackle points, the Tigers kept control throughout the match.

They also secured six all-out points, overpowering the Panthers’ challenge. Despite Telugu’s strong raiding, Punjabi’s defense and consistency ensured a convincing victory in the men’s clash.

In the third match of the day, Marathi Vultures soared to a commanding 52-35 win over Haryanvi Sharks in a thrilling men’s contest. Dominating in raids with 33 points and backing it up with 12 tackle points and 6 all-outs, the Vultures controlled the game from start to finish. Despite a strong effort by the Sharks, Marathi’s all-round performance sealed a comprehensive victory.

Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, Ajay Kumar, and Brigadier S.K. Sareen of the Indian Army graced the GI-PKL as chief guests on Thursday. Both dignitaries felicitated the Players of the Match and applauded their spirited performances.

Speaking at the event, Ajay Kumar said, “I’m truly delighted with the incredible performance of the players. Watching them go all out on the mat, displaying such passion and dedication, fills me with immense pride.”

The event is set to continue on Friday with matches in the women’s section as Haryanvi Eagles face Marathi Falcons, and Telugu Cheetahs up against Bhojpuri Leopardess and Punjabi Tigress, locking horns with Tamil Lioness.

Each matchday features three high-voltage clashes, all starting from 6:00 PM IST, broadcast live on Sony Sports 3 and FanCode.

The league stage will run until April 27, followed by the men’s semifinals on April 28, and the women’s semifinals on April 29. The grand finale for both men and women will be held on April 30.