Test debutant Kyle Jamieson, who wreaked havoc on the Indian batters, including skipper Virat Kohli, on Friday said that it was “good” to get the edge of the 31-year-old’s willow.

Jamieson returned figures of 3 for 38 as India were left tottering at 122 for 5 at Basin Reserve in Wellington before the heavens opened up and the game after the tea was called off. But by then, the pacer had sent Cheteshwar Pujara (11), Virat Kohli (2) and Mayank Agarwal (34) back to the hut.

Kohli, who came into bat after Pujara’s dismissal, could play just six deliveries before poking a swinging delivery on the fifth stump line, managing an edge to Ross Taylor at slip.

“Look, Virat has scored runs all around the world, the wicket assisted us, he is so strong on the stump line, I managed to get his edge and it was good,” Jamieson said after the end of play in Day 1 as quoted by ANI.

“I am feeling very pleased with my performance on Day 1. This wicket does assess bowlers, it was all about putting the ball in the right areas. I tried to keep things pretty simple, I was trying to make the Indian batters play the ball,” he added.

It is worth noting that the 25-year-old pacer is 6 feet 8 inches tall which helps him in fetching some extra bounce from the pitch.

“I think my short balls are a major weapon, as I bowl them with great height.

“Test cricket has always been the pinnacle for me, getting the cap was special. As most Kiwi kids, I grew up watching Glenn Mcgrath. As any cricketer, you watch the best players going around. I have always admired him,” Jamieson said.