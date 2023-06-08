Gavaskar, Ganguly, Shastri unhappy; forget mistake, look ahead; Where did India lose plot on Day 1 of WTC Final?

On the opening day of the World Test Championship Final (WTC Final) against India, Australia set a mountain of 327 runs. Australia has lost 3 wickets to India as of the first day’s play.

In the end, how did Australia manage to reach such a high total after losing the third wicket for 76 runs? Where did India make a mistake? This error was made either during the actual game or when selecting the starting lineup. Let’s find out what Ravi Shastri, Sourav Ganguly, and Sunil Gavaskar had to say about India’s match on the opening day of the WTC final.

In the post-game session on Star Sports, Sourav Ganguly discussed India’s two strategic failings or errors. India, he claimed, was in a strong position despite losing 3 wickets for 76 runs. However, this is where the error occurred. India first made it simple for Travis Head to score. He was unable to handle the pressure, but it eventually became significant. Ganguly acknowledged his second error in excluding Ravichandran Ashwin from the starting lineup.

Former captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly claimed that one thing is obvious. A side with spinners like R Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh, or Anil Kumble cannot be disregarded. You must take the risk. The bowler with more than 470 wickets must fight for a spot in the team.

In the World Test Championship final, Sourav Ganguly stated that Ashwin will be necessary. especially in light of the fact that Australia’s top order has four left-handed hitters. These batsmen could have been under pressure from Ashwin.

When questioned why Ashwin wasn’t selected for the playing XI in the same performance, Ravi Shastri said that a mistake had been made. Now disregard Ashwin. Go ahead now. The second day’s game should be planned. The contest still has four days to go. A chance to return is provided via a test match. You only need to try.

The previous day, former coach Lalchand Rajput selected both spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin for his starting lineup. However, when Ashwin’s name wasn’t in the starting lineup, Lalchand Rajput remarked that this choice may have been made after inspecting the surface. Depending on the surface and the conditions, England frequently includes a second fast bowler. In the WTC championship game, India did the same. However, Team India must exercise caution. A spinner is frequently made up for by having four fast bowlers.