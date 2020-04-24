Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Thursday performed the last rites of his deceased domestic help after her mortal remains could not be sent to her home in Odisha due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the former India opener posted an image of his late employee, who worked at his residence for the last six years, and himself performing her rites.

Gambhir said, “Taking care of my little one can never be domestic help. She was family. Performing her last rites was my duty.”

“Always believed in dignity irrespective of caste, creed, religion or social status. Only way to create a better society. That’s my idea of India! Om Shanti,” he added.

Taking care of my little one can never be domestic help. She was family. Performing her last rites was my duty. Always believed in dignity irrespective of caste, creed, religion or social status. Only way to create a better society. That’s my idea of India! Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/ZRVCO6jJMd — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 23, 2020

Media reports in Odisha said the 49-year-old Patra hailed from a village in Jajpur district.

She was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital a few days ago and was battling diabetes and high blood pressure for a long period. She breathed her last while undergoing treatment on April 21.

A parliamentarian from East Delhi, Gambhir, has been an active force in putting efforts to help others in fighting the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic which has already affected more than 23 thousand people and killed over 700 people in India.

The 38-year-old has donated a sum of Rs 1 crore to the Delhi Government with an addition of 2000 Personal Protective Equipments for the medical workers in the capital city.

Besides that, he has pledged to donate his two years’ salary towards Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) and has already released Rs one crore out of his MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) Fund towards the relief efforts amid the coronavirus outbreak.

With PTI inputs