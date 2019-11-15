Gautam Gambhir has always been known as an outspoken person who did not care much about consequences. Despite being one of the most successful cricketers of his time, many believe Gambhir did not get the fair amount of chances he deserved during the twilight of his career.

Also, his rifts with former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his policies are well-heard folklore in Indian cricket. And it looks like the cricketer-turned-politician is in no mood to dismiss the rumours anytime soon as he criticised his former captain out in the open this time.

Speaking to The Lallantop during an interview, Gambhir lashed out heavily at Dhoni’s infamous rotation policy which was used in Australia during the CB Series in 2012 and called it “a crap”.

“I believe that one should follow the captain’s decision but it (rotation policy) was complete crap. You started with the rotation policy but played all the three in the must-win games. If you make a decision, back your decision, stick to it,” Gambhir was seen saying in the interview.

Slamming the former Indian captain, Gambhir said that a player can only give his best on the field when he feels secured.

Citing his own example, the 38-year-old said that during the phase between 2007-08 to 2011-12 he had that security and won the ICC Test Player of the Year, scored five consecutive hundreds, got the man of the series award in India’s Test series victory in New Zealand and was the highest run-scorer in the famous 2008 CB Series win in Australia.

“I was made to feel secure just once. During that phase only, I became the ICC Test Player of the Year. India won the triangular series just once in Australia and I was the highest run-scorer. India won a Test series once in 40 years in New Zealand and I was the Man of the Series. I score five consecutive hundreds. This is why it is important to make young players feel secure,” Gambhir said.