Former India opener and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir has released Rs 1 crore from his MP LAD fund to PM CARES fund in fight against coronavirus.

“It is time that all resources of the country be directed towards fighting COVID-19. Have released INR 1 Crore from my MP LAD fund towards relief efforts. Have also donated one month’s salary towards the Central Relief Fund.

“United we stand!! @narendramodi @JPNadda @BJP4Delhi,” tweeted Gambhir on Saturday.

Prior to this, Gambhir had offered to release rupees 50 lakh from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund for the equipment to treat coronavirus patients in Delhi government hospitals.

“In furtherance of the united effort to save to our city and citizens from this pandemic, I would like to pledge Rs. 50 lakh from my MPLAD fund for equipment that may be needed for COVID-19 treatment in State government hospitals,” Gambhir had written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The stop the spread of the virus, which has killed at least 20 and has infected around 1000, the country is under 21-day lockdown.