Gaurav in semis, confirms medal at Elorda Cup

Gaurav Chauhan chalked out a hard fought 3-2 win over local favourite Danial Saparbay to move into the 92+kg semi-finals with a confirmed medal at the Elorda Cup Boxing in Astana, Kazakhstan on Tuesday. Meanwhile, six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa went down fighting 1-4 against Kazakhstan’s Abduali Almat in the 63.5kg bout. Sanjay (80kg) also exited the competition with a 0-5 loss against current Asian Games champion China’s Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan. Advertisement Manisha (60kg), Monika (81+kg) and Lalfakmawii Ralte (81+kg) will contest their bouts later.

Ralte has been drawn in the 81+kg due to fewer entries in the 81kg category. On Wednesday, five Indian boxers will be in action. Pawan Bartwal (54kg), Kavinder Singh Singh Bisht (57kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Abhishek Yadav (67kg) and Hitesh (71kg) will play their respective quarter-final bouts. The Boxing Federation of India has sent a 21-member squad for the tournament which has been witnessing the participation of pugilists from strong boxing nations such as Kazakhstan, China, India, Japan and Uzbekistan.

Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen (52kg) began the Indian campaign with a convincing 5-0 win against local challenger Rakhymberdi Zhansaya on the opening day of the Elorda Cup.



Zareen is leading 21-member Indian Challenge in this competition.





Minakshi (48kg) also made her way into the next round with a 4-1 victory over Gassymova Roxana of Kazakhstan.



Anamika, on the other hand, defeated Zhumabayeva Arailym with a referee stop the contest (RSC) win in the first round of the 50kg category bout.



Meanwhile, Ishmeet Singh (75kg) and Sonia (54kg) bowed out after losing 0-5 against Kazakhstan’s Armanuly Armat and China’s Chang Yuan respectively.



Six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Sanjay (80kg) and Gaurav Chauhan (92+) will be in action later alongside three others

The prestigious tournament has witnessed the participation of pugilists from strong boxing nations such as Kazakhstan, China, India, Japan and Uzbekistan.