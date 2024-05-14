Gaurav in semis, confirms medal at Elorda Cup

Abhishek in semi-finals at Elorda Cup Boxing
Abhishek looked in great touch throughout the bout as he outperformed the home favourite Seitzhan with a comprehensive 5-0 victory in the 67kg quarter-finals.
Gaurav Chauhan chalked out a hard fought 3-2 win over local favourite Danial Saparbay to move into the 92+kg semi-finals with a confirmed medal at the Elorda Cup Boxing in Astana, Kazakhstan on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa went down fighting 1-4 against Kazakhstan’s Abduali Almat in the 63.5kg bout.
Sanjay (80kg) also exited the competition with a 0-5 loss against current Asian Games champion China’s Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan.
Manisha (60kg), Monika (81+kg) and Lalfakmawii Ralte (81+kg) will contest their bouts later.
On Wednesday, five Indian boxers will be in action.
Pawan Bartwal (54kg), Kavinder Singh Singh Bisht (57kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Abhishek Yadav (67kg) and Hitesh (71kg) will play their respective quarter-final bouts.
The Boxing Federation of India has sent a 21-member squad for the tournament which has been witnessing the participation of pugilists from strong boxing nations such as Kazakhstan, China, India, Japan and Uzbekistan.
