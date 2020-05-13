Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville said it would be unfair to relegate teams on the basis of points-per-game if the 2019-20 season of English Premier League can’t be completed.

Earlier, the three teams occupying the last three positions in the points table, namely AFC Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich, had called for the relegation system to be waived off or this season to be declared void.

“I don’t believe relegation is fair on the points-per-game basis. I think that if football was going to be played, it’s right for football to be played for promotion and relegation,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“But I think on the points-per-game basis, to be relegated with nine games to go, with so much to play for, so tight at the bottom and with so much at stake, it doesn’t feel right to me, personally.

“I think it feels unfair. What we’ve seen in the last couple of weeks has been quite unsavoury. Clubs have been demonstrating their self-interest to try and jostle for positions.

“But the big six and the powerhouses at the top will always be able to have that thumb pressed down on the others somehow, because they do carry the weight.”

Even though the government gave the Premier League a green light to resume the 2019-20 season in June, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said that the city is not yet ready for the return of sports.

However, the Premier League and the authorities of the 20 clubs have begun their preparation to make sure the league gets underway in June to finish the remaining part of the season.

The representatives of all the 20 clubs held a video conference where they discussed the plans laid under ‘Project Restart’ which was initiated with aims to see Premier League making a return by June.