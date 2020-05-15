In a massive statement, former England skipper David Gower has heaped praises on the appointment of Sourav Ganguly as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He added that Ganguly can very well go on to become the President of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

In an interaction with GloFans during Q20, a fan interactive show, Gower mentioned that Ganguly is best suited for the job as the BCCI boss since he possesses all the qualities required in a good administrator.

“What can I tell you about Sourav? I have had many chats with him over the years and he obviously was a very fine player and his records speak for himself. One thing I have learnt over the years is that if you are going to run BCCI, you need to be many, many things,” Gower said. (via IANS)

“Having a reputation like he has is a very good start, but you need to be a very deft politician. You need to have control of a million different things,” the former England top-order batsman said ahead of “Q20”, he added.

“And of course you need to be responsible for a game that is followed by, I mean, should we say a billion people here in India? We all know about the immense following for cricket in India. So it is indeed a wonderful thing to behold. Sourav has the toughest task imaginable in charge of BCCI, but so far I would say the signs are very good. He has listened, given his own opinion and has pulled strings gently,” he added.

Often known as the ‘King of offside’ for his superb shot-making through that region on the cricket field, Gower feels that it is likely that the stylish southpaw would go on to be a part of ICC.

“I think he is a very, very good man and has those political skills. I think he has the right attitude and can keep things together and will do good job. And if you do a good job as BCCI chief in the future, who knows?

“But I would actually say the more important job, to be honest, is running BCCI. Being head of ICC is an honor there is a lot that can be done by ICC, but actually look at the rankings, look at where the power is heading up. BCCI is definitely the bigger job,” he further said.