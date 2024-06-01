Ganguly backs Gambhir for India coach’s role

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly on Saturday said Gautam Gambhir could be a “good choice” for the national team if he has applied for the role of head coach, while backing home-grown talent to succeed Rahul Dravid.

“I am in favour of an Indian coach. If he has applied, Gambhir will be a good coach. If he has applied, Gambhir will be a good coach,” Ganguly told reporters at an event in Kolkata.

Gambhir, who recently guided the Kolkata Knight Riders to a third Indian Premier League title triumph after 10 years, is widely speculated to take over from Dravid once the latter’s tenure culminates at the end of the T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies.

Advertisement

In a statement a few days ago, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has also hinted that an Indian coach would be preferred. “Finding the right coach for our national team is a meticulous and thorough process. We are focused on identifying individuals who posses a deep understanding of the Indian cricket structure and have risen through the ranks,” Shah had said.

The BCCI secretary had also stated that having in-depth knowledge of Indian domestic cricket will be one of the important criteria for appointing the next coach. He said the understanding would be crucial to ‘truly elevate Team India to the next level.

Earlier, Ganguly also posted a cryptic Tweet about the coaching matter. “The coach’s significance in one’s life, their guidance, and relentless training shape the future of any person, both on and off the field. So choose the coach and institution wisely….”

The next head coach will begin his tenure soon after the T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean next month. The incumbent Rahul Dravid, whose tenure began in December 2021, has decided against seeking an extension.

Dravid, who was given a six-month extension post the 50-over World Cup in October-November, has his contract expiring after the T20 World Cup next month. The former India captain has the option of re-applying for the post.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has received more than 3,000 applicants for the post but The Statesman understands that most of them are from fake names including former cricketers and politicians.

India have good chance of winning T20 WC

Ganguly believes that India, the inaugural T20 World Cup champions, are strong contenders for a second T20 World Cup title in the Americas.

“India have very good chances in the World Cup. India will have to play like a T20 team. There is enormous talent,” he said.

India will officially open their campaign on June 5 against Ireland, before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9, followed by the last two Group clashes against USA (June 12) and Canada (June 15).