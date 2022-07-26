‘Games Wide Open’ unveiled as Paris 2024 official slogan

With two years to go from the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, organisers have revealed “Ouvrons Grand Les Jeux”, meaning “Games Wide Open”, as the shared slogan for the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“It is an invitation to the world to come and experience new emotions together. Our Games are the commitments of new experiences and big thrills,” the organisers said on Monday evening.

Paris will host the Summer Olympics for the third time in 2024, which also marks the centenary of the last Paris Games in 1924. The French capital was also the host city of the second edition of the modern Olympic Games, in 1900.

The Games is scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11 and athletes will compete in a total of 32 sports encompassing 329 events, and among these sports, ‘Breaking’ will make its Olympic debut, Xinhua reports.

A provisional calendar of the Games was also released on Monday as the first competition session starts on July 24, 2024, two days before the opening ceremony. Notably, all the finals of the swimming and athletics events will take place in the evenings, from 20:30 for swimming (with the exception of the last day from 18:30), and from 19:00 for athletics.

As Paris 2024 aims to be the most gender-balanced Olympic Games in history, the organisers have placed the women’s competitions in the spotlight.

For example, for the first time since table tennis became an Olympic sport in Seoul 1988, a women’s event (the women’s team final) will bring the table tennis programme to a close in Paris on August 10.

Over 13 million tickets will be sold for the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, with nearly half of the tickets reserved for the public will cost 50 euros or less.

Prices for competitions events range from 24 euros to a maximum of 950 euros, as the highest part will only account for 0.5 per cent of the total volume of tickets to the general public.

“These prices, which are extremely affordable for an event the size of the Olympic Games, have been made possible thanks to the adoption of a special pricing structure: the high-price tickets, which make up 15 per cent of the tickets on sale to the general public, will generate almost 50 per cent of Paris 2024 ticketing revenue,” the organisers said in a statement.

(Inputs from IANS)