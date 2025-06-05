Gambhir urges caution after RCB’s victory celebrations turn tragic

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has called for greater awareness and responsibility in the aftermath of the tragic stampede outside Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2025 title celebration on Wednesday.

Known for his outspoken views, Gambhir reflected on the event with a somber tone, reiterating his long-held belief against open road shows.

“I was never a believer that we need to have road shows. I was of the same opinion even after winning the 2007 World Cup,” he said during the pre-departure press conference ahead of the five-Test tour of England.

“The life of people is far more important. I will continue saying that,” he said.

The incident took place after thousands of frenzied supporters had gathered to catch a glimpse of the victorious outfit, including talismanic batter and the face of the franchise — Virat Kohli, who has loyally been with them since the inception of the cash-rich tournament in 2008.

The former India opener stressed that the tragedy was preventable, and called for more caution in the future.

“In the future, we need to be more aware. Have it in closed door or inside a stadium. It is very tragic what happened. We are all responsible. I hope nothing like this happens in the future,” he said.

The loss of lives has cast a dark shadow over what was meant to be a moment of historic celebration for RCB and its loyal supporters.