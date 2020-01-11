Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is happy to see Tammy Abraham breaking the number 9 curse in a Chelsea shirt. Players like Fernando Torres, Alvaro Morata and Gonzalo Higuain have failed to put on commendable displays in number 9 shirt.

Speaking to the reporters at the Cobham Training Centre ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match against Burnley, Lampard said, “I am really impressed because when the No.9 shirt was available quite a few people around here were saying to me: ‘Ooh, be careful, that’s not always had the best feeling in different players here.”

“It was my decision to give it to him purely on his personality in pre-season. I knew he was a good player and I liked him on the training ground but his personality is one that he was saying: ‘Yes please, I want that, I want to be Chelsea’s No.9,” Lampard was seen speaking on Chelsea’s official app.

Abraham, who idolises Didier Drogba, always wanted to be Chelsea’s mainline striker and since No 9 is associated with that role Lampard handed him the shirt.

With the emergence of Abraham, Oliver Giroud has not received much playing time and there have been speculations that the French striker might be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

“He’s (Giroud) a player I know and the club know but I’m surprised to see his name pop up so regularly when it’s not popping up in my conversations so regularly. There’s quite a few players in the last week that I could say the same about.

“We’re looking to strengthen in high areas and with goalscorers because it’s where we’ve been found pretty short in home games recently but they’re hard to find and I’ll only want to go that way if we know we’re improving the squad that we have already,” the Chelsea boss said.