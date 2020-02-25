Hours before of their Champions League round of 16 clash against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said that his people might call his boys the underdogs but all that he is focused on is to win the two games.

“My job is to look at the opponent and see if we can find weaknesses there. I understand if people call us the underdog because the Bayern team is so strong and they have so much experience, but the underdog is there to change things around. We all love an underdog story and they are some of the best stories in sport. I am focused on what it is going to take to win these two matches (against Bayern),” said Lampard as quoted by club’s official website.

Lampard feels that to register wins in the two legs against Bayern, his boys have to give their best.

“A big part of my job tomorrow (Tuesday) is to explain to the players that over two legs we need to be at our maximum. We need every detail, every box ticked in both games,” said Lampard.

“Bayern Munich are an incredible side with the ball. If we have to suffer without the ball we have to suffer, so that’s our job over these next two games,” he added.